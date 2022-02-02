Woman whose teen daughter was killed by illegal immigrant regrets voting for Biden

The mother of a Texas woman killed in a hit-and-run crash is angry that federal authorities have rescinded a deportation order for the illegal immigrant authorities say killed her daughter.
"I really want to know why," Rhonda Exum said on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, adding that she was never told that the man who has been charged in the hit-and-run crash would not be a priority for deportation when his criminal case is complete.
"By him not being deported, it’s like you telling me my daughter’s life didn’t mean anything,” she said, according to Fox News.
Advertisement - story continues below
Exum said her vote for Biden did not result in what she expected.
Rhonda Exum's daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant drunk driver who was set to be deported until Biden's immigration policies allowed him to stay in the U.S.
"I don’t feel that [Biden] has done anything but disappoint," Exum said.https://t.co/KY1NeLKjN2
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 1, 2022
TRENDING: Stranglehold: Couple's fight to build home on own land returns to Supremes
"I thought he was going to talk for the American people, basically, and not for himself," she said. "I don’t feel that he has done anything but disappoint."
Advertisement - story continues below
Adrienne Sophia Exum, 19, died in a north Houston crash on Nov. 22, 2020, when the car she was driving was hit by a pickup truck driven by Heriberto Fuerte-Padilla, according to KTRK-TV. She died at the scene.
Her mother's interview Tuesday with Fox is below:
Police said Fuerte-Padilla was drunk at the time of the 1:30 p.m. crash and tried to run away after the crash.
In the closing days of the Trump administration, Fuerte-Padilla, who was in the country illegally, was marked for deportation.
.@Katelyn_Caralle: "[D]riving drunk at 1:30 p.m. on a Sunday when his pickup truck smashed into a Mazda driven by Adrienne Sophia Exum (19)... Fuerte-Padilla, a Mexican migrant, tried to flee the scene but was chased down by an off duty police officer."https://t.co/fde03mQQF4
— Andrew Good (@Drewbueno) February 1, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
But now, as the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement implement new Biden administration rules designed to reduce the number of deportations, Fuerte-Padilla is no longer a priority, according to The Washington Times.
The victim’s cousin, Tranette Gamboa, told Fox News she was shocked at the decision.
"They don’t care," Gamboa said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton described the Biden policies in simple terms.
"I believe that Biden has betrayed our country. He’s betraying families that are losing people right and left," Paxton said during the interview. "I think the answer to ‘why?’ is that they have greater goals that are more important than saving members of families."
Rhonda Exum said she does not understand why protecting Fuerte-Padilla from deportation is more important than justice for her daughter. And her message to the Biden administration was clear.
"My message is: Look out for the American people first,” she said.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Truth be told, this was literally my first time voting, and I voted for you. And I feel disappointed right now."
Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies, said the situation is ludicrous, according to The Washington Times.
“Here we have a law enforcement agency handing ICE a criminal alien on a silver platter and ICE saying no thank you, and then the law enforcement agency saying really? And ICE saying no, we really don’t want to take this person,” she said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Texas and Louisiana are pushing back and have filed suit in federal court. A similar case is underway involving officials from Arizona, Montana, and Ohio, the Times reported.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]