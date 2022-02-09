Why I won't watch Communist China's Olympics

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

"And do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them" (Ephesians 5:11 NAS).

"Regard prisoners as if you were in prison with them. Look on the victims of abuse as if what happened to them had happened to you" (Hebrews 13:3 MET).

"Olympic Games Right Alongside Prison Camps: Torture, Detention Occurring Miles Away from Beijing Games." – Epoch Times Feb. 5

"Selling its Soul. Beijing Games Cost IOC its Integrity." – USA Today Feb. 4

TRENDING: Kill vax mandates with a truck blockade of the Super Bowl

"Shame on the IOC: China Should Not be Olympic Host." – Andrew Bremberg, former U.N. ambassador, Feb. 6

Here's why I will not participate in a charade that props up a sanitized, positive image of Communist China on the world stage of the Olympics even though I love the Chinese people and athletes!

The Legacy of Communism

My father came from Poland not far from where Hitler had camps exterminating Jews. He later told me of Stalin, murdering tens of millions of his own Russian people. I then learned that during my childhood, Mao Zedong enslaved and exterminated millions of Chinese for his Cultural Revolution.

When I learned that the Chinese Communist Party secured the rights for the 2022 Winter Olympics I united with freedom-loving people worldwide in opposition. These games remind us of Hitler's propaganda machine during the 1936 Berlin Olympics to camouflage the coming Nazi menace that would catapult nations into war.

For the unsuspecting being deceived by communism today, it would do them well to read "100 Years of Communism. 100 Million Dead" (WSJ Jan. 6, 2017). Pass it along to LeBron James, paid $1 billion from his lucrative endorsement deal with Nike and China (Fox Business Oct. 15, 2019).

China Today

At present there are more than a million Muslim Uighurs being held in concentration camps where they encounter sexual violence, torture, "reeducation" and being forced to renounce their identity or face imprisonment and death.

Women and girls are subject to unthinkable tortures. Survivors recount sexual violence at the hands of guards and forced sterilization to stop the Uighurs' birthrate. They are subject to forced abortions and unspeakable indignities. Watch the documentary "One Child Nation" to learn the brutal realities of communist carnage.

On Feb. 4, 2022, USA Today featured a half page article entitled "Another Genocide Another Whitewash. Berlin Games Were a Nazi Platform. 2022 Games Give Cover to China Abuses." It was a gutsy interview with an activist whose sister, a medical doctor, "disappeared."

People of Courage

I endeavor to be a courageous Christian who will not compromise or support the Communist regime's genocidal crimes against humanity. I love the athletes and the people of China but take a personal stand against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and their continuing persecution, torture and mass murder of Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and the Falun Gong religious movement.

Open Doors USA urges us to not watch the games and communicate an unmistakable message of solidarity to a watching world. Viewership for the opening night was dismal, and as of Tuesday, the U.S. is in the midst of its longest gold medal drought in 24 years.

I call upon discerning citizens everywhere to affirm the powerful rebuke issued by our country's Republican China Task Force: "The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be the first Olympic Games to take place in a country that is conducting an ongoing genocide."

May we imitate the courage of President Ronald Reagan who labeled the Communist Soviet Union an "evil empire," then stood before the Berlin Wall where Communist guards shot over 600 escapees and challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev: "Tear down this wall!" Two years later it came down, and another two years later the USSR was, thank God, left on the trash heap of human history.

People of Conviction

The Bible tells us to "continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of …" (2 Timothy 3:14). If we hold biblically informed beliefs, our convictions should shape our actions!

A decade ago when Target changed their store policies, opening doors for men to share restrooms and dressing rooms with little girls and women, I spoke directly with their management and have never returned to shop in their stores.

I did the same thing with Starbucks after its CEO told shareholders how their company endorsed same-sex marriage, celebrated a banner year financially and invited anyone who didn't like it to "sell your shares."

Serving all customers is one thing, but to be publicly endorsing what God calls "unnatural" and contrary to His design for one man/one woman in marriage left me no choice, no matter how much I liked a Mocha Frappuccino. I have not returned in nine years. I've also saved $16,380!

Profit Over Principle

NBC and the CCP have a $7.7 billion deal! Corporations that are sponsors (Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Visa, Airbnb, Toyota and Intel) are lying low, likely hoping the human rights issue fades. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, cautioned U.S. athletes to basically "shut up and play" to which NBA's Enes Kanter Freedom responded that her advice "broke my heart." Coke now shows its hypocrisy in remaining silent after last year's "woke" comments on Atlanta's alleged "restrictive voter policies."

Here's the deal: Prayerfully ponder what's happening on our watch, and respond with the company of courageous individuals refusing to compromise at this critical time.

"All that's required for the triumph of evil is for good men to say nothing."

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!