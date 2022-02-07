Years before GoFundMe ripped millions from peaceful truckers, site actively promoted violent takeover of Seattle

Years before the GoFundMe fundraising website set itself up as the loyal left-wing opposition to Canada's peaceful trucker convoy protest, it was touting the cause of the violence-soaked, Marxist take over of Seattle with the Capital Hill Occupied Protests Zone, and people aren't letting the site forget its hypocrisy.

Last week, the crowdsourcing fundraising site, GoFundMe, decided to side with Canadian politicians desperate to see the Freedom Convoy go away and labeled the peaceful, democratic demonstration "violent." And with that false definition in hand, GoFundMe decided to steal away the massive $9 million in donations that the convoy had raised from freedom-lovers who donated through the app.

On Saturday, the site announced that it would take away the millions in donations and could redistribute that money to charities of the company's choice.

“GoFundMe supports peaceful protests, and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created. We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” the site added.

But after a wave of protests washed over the move, GoFundMe quickly reversed its decision to steal the donors' money and announced it would refund all donations, instead of sending the cash to the charities the company wanted to support.

Despite the partial retreat on its initial plans, the company's hypocrisy is thick in light of its tweet from July 2020 when the Internet-based company was touting all the wonderful work of the violent autonomous zone in Seattle, which had then only recently rebranded itself as the CHOP Zone.

In its tweet from July 2, 2020, GoFundMe gleefully announced its support of ending America's police forces, promoting a farmer who was growing food to feed protesters, "In a community with no police, this farmer is feeding people & bringing them closer together."

In a community with no police, this farmer is feeding people & bringing them closer together. Learn how you can support Marcus' mission within the CHOP: https://t.co/Ezo2kqi7ht https://t.co/cDt9oKHI5q — GoFundMe (@gofundme) July 2, 2020

The tweet then added a video and ways to support the anarchists of the CHOP Zone.

So, to recap, GoFundMe is not interested in supporting a peaceful movement if it is perceived as coming from the center-right ideologically, but it is 100 percent onboard for a violent movement that was instigated by the extreme, Marxist left. And it was happy to profit from such an anti-American movement!

If GoFundMe is intent on battling violence, terrorism and harassment, it is impossible to understand how it could have supported the CHOP Zone terrorists -- unless, of course, you understand that they are only interested in supporting left-wing causes, not looking to cut off violent, anti-democratic movements.

After all, the so-called leaders of the Seattle CHOP Zone were steeped in calls for violence. Even as the Canadian Freedom Convoy has persisted in calling for non-violent protest against government tyranny, the CHOP Zone anarchists routinely called for violence and did so in no uncertain terms.

One of these CHOP leaders, for instance, outright said, "Every single day that I show up here, I’m not here to peacefully protest. I’m here to disrupt until my demands are met."

And during the brief reign of the CHOP Zone, several CHOP participants were murdered even as CHOP leaders refused to allow the police to enter the area to investigate the killings.

At the time, the bereaved father of one of these shooting victims pleaded for justice for his son.

“I just want to see justice for my son,” father Horace Anderson, told the New York Post. “Somebody has to be held responsible. Something is not right, and my son should still be alive to this day."

That justice never did come for Mr. Anderson as people like those at GoFundMe supported the situations that caused his son's death. But this is what GoFundMe fell all over itself to support. There was no talk from the fundraising site of opposing violence and harassment back then.

Ultimately, despite GoFundMe's desire to destroy peaceful, democratic protests, another crowdsourced fundraising company has stepped up to help the Freedom Convoy raise money to support its work. The site GiveSendGo has accepted the Freedom Convoy's fundraising request, and it has already raised more than three million at the time of this report.

"We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here," the Canadian truckers say in their GiveSendGo message.

"We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government," the message adds, "and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive. It's our duty as Canadians to put an end to this mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we don't our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back."

