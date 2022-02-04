Zuckerbucks targeted in proposed constitutional amendment

An expert who studied the impact of the almost $420 million Mark Zuckerberg gave to mostly leftist elections officials with instructions to recruit voters from Democrat districts in the 2020 presidential election announced a stunning conclusion: "The 2020 election wasn’t stolen — it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes."

That's according to William Doyle, a principal researcher at Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, who explained his findings in a report at The Federalist.

Now lawmakers in Wisconsin, where $9 million of those "Zuckerbucks" as they are derogatorily described were used to influence the election results in five key population centers, want to do something about it.

They want to change their state constitution to prevent it from happening again.

Just the News reports Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, is proposing that amendment to ban private donations for elections operations there.

He said it "would prohibit out-of-state billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook from using their deep pockets to control our local election."

The state was one of several key swing states where President Trump had significant support heading into the 2020 election. But it, like the others, abruptly changed direction with vote totals sometimes swinging radically in the middle of the night. In all those swing states, Joe Biden ended up with narrow margins of victory.

The results prompted lawsuits and challenges, but judges largely dismissed cases on standing issues and others, without reaching the issue at hand.

What is known is that Zuckerberg's $420 million was handed out like candy – and was completely outside of the normal campaign finance laws because it went to elections officials.

Also in that election, those elections officials variously ignored or changed state laws to process mail-in ballots that sometimes were not technically legal, and legacy and social media coordinated on a campaign to suppress accurate – and damaging – reporting about the overseas financial schemes of the Biden family just before the election. A survey later revealed had more people been familiar with those scandals, President Trump would be in the White House today.

Zuckerberg handed out his money through the Center for Tech and Civic Life, and that is at the heart of investigations in Wisconsin now.

"Both former Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman and state lawmakers want answers as to just how Wisconsin’s five largest (and five largest Democratic) cities used nearly $9 million in grants from the group in the 2020 election," Just the News reported.

The evidence shows CTCL offered Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha grant money as a way to help people vote during the coronavirus, but it also suggests it actually all but took over election operations in Green Bay.

"Voters need to be able to trust their local election officials are acting in a non-partisan capacity," August said in an earlier email.

Rep. Gae Magnifici, R-Dresser, agreed, "I've talked about this attack on public faith and the importance of restoring the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections countless times. I'm proud to co-sponsor Rep. August’s constitutional amendment to prohibit out-of-state billionaires from buying our election."

Lawmakers have proposed other election reforms, but Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has promised he'll veto anything he doesn't like.

However, a constitutional amendment would go to the voters, bypassing him entirely.

Doyle's research confirmed Zuckerberg's money was used "to turn out likely Democratic voters."

Not through traditional political spending, but through a "targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally non-partisan – but demonstrably ideological – non-profit organizations."

Doyle explained analysis work done by his team shows Zuckerbucks "significantly increased Joe Biden's vote margin in key swing states."

"This unprecedented merger of public election offices with private resources and personnel is an acute threat to our republic, and should be the focus of electoral reform efforts moving forward," he warned.

He explained the handouts came with strings, with demands for specific ways that the money could be used.

This resulted in the "infiltration of election offices at the city and county level by left-wing activists, and using those offices as a platform to implement preferred administrative practices, voting methods, and data-sharing agreements, and as well as to launch intensive outreach campaigns in areas heavy with Democratic voters," he said.

He specifically cited Wisconsin, where "vote navigators" helped voters "to answer questions, assist in ballot curing … and witness absentee ballot signatures."

"CTCL demanded the promotion of universal mail-in voting through suspending election laws, extending deadlines that favored mail-in over in-person voting, greatly expanding opportunities for 'ballot curing,' expensive bulk mailings, and other lavish 'community outreach' programs that were directed by private activists," the report said.

The report said the result of Zuckerberg's spending was "to create a 'shadow' election system with a built-in structural bias that systematically favored Democratic voters over Republican voters."

Doyle reported, "We call this the injection of structural bias into the 2020 election, and our analysis shows it likely generated enough additional votes for Biden to secure an Electoral College victory in 2020."

