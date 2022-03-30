A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
30 of the world's most valuable treasures that are still missing

Will we ever find Ark of the Covenant?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 31, 2022 at 12:15pm
Raiders of the Lost Ark scene recovering Ark of the Covenant (video screenshot)

(LIVE SCIENCE) – Throughout history, fantastic treasures from various cultures have been stolen or mysteriously gone missing. Often their theft or disappearance happens during times of war or disaster, when they can't be protected or when a military force decides to take those treasures as a trophy. Sometimes treasures are recovered, but many are still missing.

Here, Live Science takes a look at some of these lost treasures that may never be found. Some of these treasures are now likely destroyed, but some may still exist and one day be recovered.

The Amber Room. The Amber Room was constructed in the Catherine Palace in the 18th century in Tsarskoe Selo, near St. Petersburg. The room contained gold-gilded mosaics, mirrors and carvings, along with panels constructed out of about 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms) of amber. Tsarskoe Selo was captured by Germany in 1941 during World War II, and the room's panels and artwork were disassembled and taken to Germany. They haven't been seen since, and it's possible they are now destroyed. Today, the Catherine Palace hosts a re-creation of the Amber Room.

Read the full story ›

