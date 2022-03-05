More than 3,000 in U.S. apply to join Ukrainian forces

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Thousands of U.S. nationals have signed up to join the Ukrainian military as the country attempts to fight off the Russian incursion, reports say.
Ukraine has received more than 3,000 applications from people in the United States who want to fight, several of whom are military veterans, a defense official with the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., told the Military Times on Thursday.
Advertisement - story continues below
"If you are determined to go, be professional, responsible, and realistic in your expectations," a former SEAL-turned-CIA officer who goes by Frumentarius said. "Follow the Ukrainian government's advice about how to officially register, and do not go there telling them where and how you want to participate in the fighting. ... You are not Rambo, there to single-handedly slay Russians and post your selfies."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]