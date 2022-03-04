4 Arab nations warn Biden that Iran deal is a threat

Four Arab nations have issued a statement that expresses concern over any possible agreement between the Joe Biden administration and Iran, because, according to a report from Jerusalem, "Iran continues to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries and play a role in sowing sectarian discord among them."
How is that happening?
Advertisement - story continues below
"By supporting and arming terrorist groups such as the Houthi and Hezbollah militias."
The report at the Gatestone Institute was posted online by Khaled Abu Toameh, a Jerusalem-based journalist.
TRENDING: North Korea's forbidden missile launch fails miserably: report
He described the statement from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates,, Bahrain and Egypt as "an eleventh hour and desperate warning to the Biden administration."
It came amid "growing concern in some Arab countries, that the U.S. and other Western powers could reach a deal with Iran to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal," he explained.
Advertisement - story continues below
The statement said simply that Iran "poses a threat to the security of Arab states and impedes regional and international efforts to resolve issues and crises in the region through peaceful means."
The nation authors said it is important that Iran be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. And they said strengthening the International Atomic Energy Agency's authority would be a good move.
"In a message directed at the Biden administration and the other Western powers involved in the Vienna negotiations, the Arab countries said that Iran and its terrorist militias are continuing to create chaos and instability, especially in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon," the report explained.
That means, the report said, not only is Iran a threat, but so are "its terrorist proxies, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Houthis."
Concerning the nations is their fear that if Iran gets nukes, so will their terror proxies "sooner or later."
Advertisement - story continues below
They accuse Iran of "supporting, training and arming terrorist groups" in the region.
The concern is shared, the report said, by a growing number of Arab political analysts, commentators and others.
"Each time the Arabs hear that the Biden administration and its Western allies are negotiating with Iran's mullahs about a possible return to the nuclear deal, they panic and send a volley of warnings against the policy of appeasement towards Iran," the report said.
Iraqi political analyst Ali Al-Sarraf warned, "The Biden administration is very foolish."
Advertisement - story continues below
"Instead of taking advantage of the capabilities of two major allies such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE and listening to their concerns, it chose to bet on Iran's return to the oil market. Then, it chose to win over another adversary, Venezuela, to persuade it to export its oil to the US in exchange for lifting the sanctions," he said.
Toameh explained, "Al-Sarraf said that when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed rejected Biden's attempts to contact them, 'it is not because they want to abandon the alliance with the US, but because they do not see a president in the White House. This president is deaf. He cannot be trusted. Going to Iran and Venezuela does not come without a without a price. They are not a real compensation for the role that the Gulf states can play in the battle for the stability of the international system.'"
In fact, Sayed Zahra, deputy editor of Bahrain's Akhbar Al-Khaleej, said the relationships deteriorated under Barack Obama.
"The Obama administration showed that it did not care about the longtime alliance and ties with the Gulf states. When Biden took office, he repeated the same hostile rhetoric towards the Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia. The catastrophe is that Biden's positions have been translated into practical policies and steps taken by his administration that target the Gulf states. The Biden administration, in one of the biggest hostile moves, removed the Houthis from the terrorist list. Biden gave a free hand to the Houthis, who understood his decision as an American green light to escalate their terrorist operations from Yemen against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Then there is the great disaster, which is Biden's rush to reach an agreement with Iran in at any price, deliberately marginalizing the Gulf states and ignoring their concerns and demands. A new agreement with Iran will lead to a major wave of Iranian terrorism against Arab countries...," he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]