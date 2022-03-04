4 Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

(AFP) -- STOCKHOLM -- The Swedish Armed Forces said on Wednesday (March 2) that four Russian fighter jets had entered Sweden's air space to the east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

While Russian incursions of the Nordic nation's airspace happen fairly regularly, Wednesday's event was treated with increased scrutiny given Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Against the background of the current situation we are taking the incident very seriously," Chief of Sweden's Air Force Carl-Johan Edstrom said in a statement.

