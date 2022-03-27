747 FBI 'compliance errors' in 353 cases probing politicians, religious groups, journalists

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., contends Democrats have a stake in digging for more details about the FBI breaking its own rules to probe elected officials, political candidates, religious organizations and the news media.

The FBI conducted an internal audit, a highly redacted version of which came to light earlier this month, that found 747 "compliance errors" across 353 separate cases in the category of "sensitive investigative matters." The bureau acknowledged the 2019 audit findings were "unacceptable."

While the FBI has faced increased scrutiny in recent years for alleged politicized investigations into former President Donald Trump, the problems apparently are much broader and likely go beyond the report, said Biggs, a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

