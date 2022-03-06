Arabs warn of Mideast chaos if Biden resurrects Iran nuclear deal

The Biden administration, wrapped up as it is now in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine – and possibly other nations – is creating a threat to the Middle East with its appeasement of the Islamic rogues in Iran.

That's the opinion of Khaled Abu Toameh, an award-winning journalist who is based in Jerusalem, who explained the situation in a column at Gatestone Institute.

He explained Arabs in the Middle East are concerned about Biden's attempts to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

That deal, brokered under Barack Obama, was abandoned by President Trump because of the dangers it presented to America.

TRENDING: Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning 'trees'

Now, Toameh explained, "The Arabs are warning that the appeasement of the extremist and terrorist regime in Tehran would allow Iran's proxy militias to continue their attacks on America's Arab allies and massively destabilize the Middle East."

He noted Ibrahim al-Nahhas, a prominent Saudi political analyst, said, "The parties of the international community that are negotiating with Iran, especially the P5+1 (the U.S. and the other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council: China, France, Russia, Britain, and Germany), must realize that the extremist Iranian regime has not, and will not, abide by international laws, regulations and agreements, even if it swore and signed or pledged to abide by and implement them... The Iranian regime was founded on the [former supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah] Khomeini ideology that adopts terrorism and believes in exporting chaos and destruction."

Destruction from that ideology, he charged, also has been delivered to Arabs in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

Nahhas said, according to Toemeh, warned those involved in the original deal made mistakes.

"They agreed to sit with a regime that explicitly declares its support and sponsorship of terrorism and extremism; they agreed to enter into secret talks [with Iran] without the knowledge of the countries that are negatively affected by the terrorism and extremism of the Iranian regime; and they signed an agreement that did not take into account the interests and concerns of the countries and peoples of the region."

The deal effectively meant the Western powers were accepting "extremist political regimes and terrorist and destructive practices," the commentator aid.

Now, Nahhas explained, efforts to revive the deal are dangerous.

"This group works without realizing the direct harm to global security, peace and stability. … It needs to be aware of the great suffering caused by the Iranian regime's terrorism and extremism. It is necessary for this group to listen to the fears and concerns of the countries of the region about the continuation of Iran's nuclear program and to actually learn about the suffering of the peoples affected by the terrorism and extremism of the Iranian regime," he said.

Toameh said Syrian analyst Rami Al-Khalifa Al-Ali agreed, writing, "Although the Biden administration pledged upon its arrival at the White House that it would not be a third term for former President Barack Obama, it is following him step by step... This is evident in the Biden administration's position on the Iranian nuclear issue. This position seems to be weak, hesitant and subject to Iranian blackmail."

Wrote Toameh, "Clearly, many in the Arab world are aware of the dangers that derive from the Biden administration's anemic attitude towards Iran. These Arabs have alerted the world to the fact that they feel mortally threatened by Biden's perceived capitulation to the mullahs in Tehran and the destabilizing consequences for the region."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!