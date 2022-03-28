Again I ask: Why wait for 2024 for Trump?

When Joe Biden took the oath of office to become president – or, should we say, presidential pretender – I was morose.

It was not an easy rigged election to take. Come on, man! Do you really think Biden got an astonishing record 81,284,666 votes – more than Barack Obama did? I believe the last three numbers – but no way did he win legitimately. He probably got half that many. He didn't even campaign. He never left his house.

That was not easy to accept. I believe Donald Trump was the greatest president in the history of the United States. That's right! His achievements in four years exceeded that of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. I loved them all. Reagan changed my politics. But Trump was one of a kind – a Republican and a fighter for America and the Constitution, just like Washington, Jefferson and John Adams.

So, immediately I started calculating how to get him more time to complete the job. I knew the only way I could figure out a plan depended on getting him up to six years as president – two if he assumed the presidency after a brief time as speaker if the House, followed by another four-year term.

What do I mean by "a brief time as speaker of the House"?

I mean use the impending 2022 expected "red wave" that's coming in the midterm election to get him almost two more years as president. I thought, with Trump's popularity among most Republicans, the new GOP majority in the House could elect him speaker in January 2023 since the job doesn't constitutionally require, as most people think, election to the House of Representatives itself. It only requires nomination by a member of the House – and a vote.

He could take part in what should be the first order of business by the House of Representatives – the anticipated impeachment of Biden and Kamala Harris. It will be a little more difficulty to get the two-thirds vote to get the Senate to go along, but Trump could then switch jobs to the presidency. If he doesn't get it, he could resign the speakership in favor of Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan. It's the only gambit that gets Trump six years.

That would be poetic justice for him – more time total in the White House than winning won reelection, which he actually did in 2020.

While Trump was the greatest president ever, Biden has been the worst.

Biden is sullen, his voice hurts my ears, he's cognitively challenged, he's incoherent, he falls a lot – and, worst of all, he's mean. He lies on a grand scale, and he's hopelessly immoral.

The worst thing he has ever done was to commit a high crime against America by perpetuating election fraud against the greatest country the world as ever known.

Don't get me started trying to recall everything he's done to date that has hurt average Americans. He started by leading the "surge" on the border with illegal aliens. That's what he called for during the Democratic debates, believe it or not. It led to more than 150,000, at least, to enter the country every month since. Then he attacked the oil industry in the name of "climate change." Then it was Afghanistan. Then the supply chain. Then out-of-control inflation. The Ukraine disaster. And on and on it goes.

Since the earliest days of the Biden occupation, I have been dreaming, fantasizing and thinking about what might be coming next. Three days after Biden became the Impostor in Chief, it came to me. Four days to get it in print – Jan. 24, 2021, to be exact, at 5:48 p.m. It was called "Why wait for 2024?"

Trump is seemingly more popular than ever. He's beloved by ordinary Americans. They know that Joe Biden is simply serving the ruling class he has so loyally served to undo everything Trump put into place. The true uprising Donald Trump began will not simply fade away. He not only made America great again, he gave America hope again.

Nobody but Trump is up to the challenge.

Since my first column on the subject, the idea has gone viral. You may have heard Matt Gaetz, the renegade Florida congressman, once again vowing publicly to nominate Trump for speaker of the House – at Saturday's Trump rally in Georgia. Trump was right next to him. He heard it. He didn't counter Gaetz's remark. Sounds like he is entertaining the notion.

A couple weeks after I wrote the first piece, Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist in the early days of the Trump administration, gave a speech to Boston Republicans that turned into a headline in the Boston Herald.

"Trump is a disrupter, but he has a long-term vision because I absolutely believe in the marrow of my bones that he will be our nominee in 2024," Bannon said at a Lincoln Day Breakfast. "He'll come back to us. We'll have a sweeping victory in 2022, and he'll lead us in 2024."

After Republicans win the House and Senate back, and name Trump as speaker of the House, they could turn the tables on Biden and Kamala and impeach them for the "illegitimate activities of stealing the presidency."

I texted Bannon a message asking if he had read my column.

"I loved it," he said.

There's been more interest in the idea since then.

Paul Bedard took up the idea in his recent Washington Examiner column headlined "Trump for speaker."

"And what about former President Donald Trump? Aides said that he is focused on electing friendly Republicans in the 2022 election. And if it helps the GOP regain the majority, there is growing support for installing Trump as House speaker, allowed under House rules," the report said.

Disrn.com's Peter Heck wrote: "Odds are increasing that Donald Trump could be the next speaker of the House." He said Trump could have a "major role in the upcoming 2022 congressional elections, with a potential payoff that would greatly impact the future of President Biden's term in office."

He pointed out that a GOP majority in the House following 2022 could elect Trump speaker.

"House rules allow for the majority to select someone from the outside to serve in the position," wrote Heck.

He said the latest to join the campaign is Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles.

Martin told "Secrets": "I'm serious. We need the Trump voters. With the possibility of having Donald Trump as speaker, conservative voter turnout would be through the roof nationwide."

Let's make it a real big "red wave." Ride the wave. This might be a magic MAGA moment!

All I want for my role in this is a "thank you" note from Trump, and to be a semi-regular attendee at his White House press conferences.

