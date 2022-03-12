Asst. principal stunned after he's booted for reading book to 2nd graders

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – Mississippi elementary school assistant principal Toby Price was shown the door last week after, in what the superintendent called “a lack of professionalism,” he read a second-grade class a book called “I Need a New Butt.”

The book, written by Dawn McMillan, is a “silly” story about a young boy’s quest to find a new butt because his “has a huge crack.”

“Will he choose an armor-plated butt?” the Amazon description asks. “A rocket butt? Find out in this quirky tale of a tail, which features hilarious rhymes and delightful illustrations.”

