Atheist shares how Richard Dawkins videos led him to go 'all in' for Jesus

(FAITHWIRE) – In Peter Byrom’s story, famed atheist Richard Dawkins was the evangelist.

Byrom was born and raised in East Sussex, England, to a Christian family. He grew up nominally religious, but abandoned the vestiges of his faith when he left home for college. Duped by the lie that Christianity is incompatible with intellectualism, Byrom dissolved whatever lingering interest he may have had in God and quickly turned to atheism — a transition fast-tracked by a roommate who, like him, was raised to believe in God but had since turned away from his upbringing.

The roommate, Byrom recalled during a recent conversation with CBN’s Faithwire, was a fan of Dawkins and urged the new atheist convert to read the evolutionary biologist’s book, “The God Delusion.”

