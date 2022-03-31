Audience wants 'content they believe in,' not woke corporations who 'hate them'

(DAILY WIRE) – Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing slammed Disney on Wednesday for their push to inculcate children’s content with radical gender theories and queerness.

Boreing made his comments about Disney on Wednesday evening during a live-streamed town hall where he announced that the company will be investing $100 million over the next three years to bring children’s entertainment to The Daily Wire. While children’s content had been in the works for months, Boreing explained that recent revelations coming from Disney made it clear that now was the time to announce an alternative.

“Today … we got to see leaked footage from inside Disney of high-up Disney employees saying things like, ‘We have a not-so-secret gay agenda,’ saying things like, ‘We’re adding in queerness’ whenever we can,” Boreing explained, referring to videos of a Disney all-hands meeting posted to Twitter by Chris Rufo. “So what are we going to do about it?” the Daily Wire co-founder asked. “We’re going to do the same thing we always do: we’re going to build alternatives.”

