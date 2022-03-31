Audience wants 'content they believe in,' not woke corporations who 'hate them'

(DAILY WIRE) – Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing slammed Disney on Wednesday for their push to inculcate children’s content with radical gender theories and queerness.
Boreing made his comments about Disney on Wednesday evening during a live-streamed town hall where he announced that the company will be investing $100 million over the next three years to bring children’s entertainment to The Daily Wire. While children’s content had been in the works for months, Boreing explained that recent revelations coming from Disney made it clear that now was the time to announce an alternative.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Today … we got to see leaked footage from inside Disney of high-up Disney employees saying things like, ‘We have a not-so-secret gay agenda,’ saying things like, ‘We’re adding in queerness’ whenever we can,” Boreing explained, referring to videos of a Disney all-hands meeting posted to Twitter by Chris Rufo. “So what are we going to do about it?” the Daily Wire co-founder asked. “We’re going to do the same thing we always do: we’re going to build alternatives.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]