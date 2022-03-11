Their beautiful love story saved a famous chocolate shop in New York City

(GLADWIRE) – Mark Libertini, co-owner of Aigner Chocolates in Queens, did not meet his co-owner and now wife through the chocolate shop. The couple actually met in Mark’s old tapas restaurant. Rachel Kellner, his now wife, was a regular and one time she even brought a date with her to the restaurant. How ironic is that? Mark stated, “She came in by herself one time and we were talking and she had this idea of ‘food is therapy.’” They got to talking and Mark made his move.

The next day he texted her to ask more about her idea. She was thrilled to hear from him. She said, “I’ll never forget that text message coming through,” Kellner says. “It was this big, crazy idea, and here’s this person who I just met and he believed in me. That was the moment I fell in love with him even though I just met him.”

The next few weeks the couple talked about random stuff to get to know each other and started dating. They then moved to Queens. A while later Mark was walking down the street and went to the chocolate shop to buy chocolate for Rachel. He was sad to see that the shop went out of business but he found a phone number pasted on the door and called the number.

