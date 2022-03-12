Are there benefits of daylight saving time?

(WWLP) – Most Americans will be springing their clocks one hour forward when daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 13. But is it even helpful for us?
There are some obvious drawbacks to losing an hour of sleep. One of the most impactful is the effect it has on our internal clock. According to Dr. Seema Khosla, Medical Director for the North Dakota Center for Sleep, changing the clock “puts us out of alignment with our natural circadian rhythm.”
“You know, all of a sudden, we’re changing our time by an hour right?” she explains. “It’s darker more in the morning and it’s later in the evening and that kind of disrupts our normal, our body’s natural circadian cycle.”
