'Beyond humanity ... damn them': Russian attack on Holocaust memorial slammed

(FOX NEWS) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Monday Russian airstrike that took out the Holocaust memorial site Babi Yar in the capital city of Kyiv in a news conference Tuesday, calling the destruction "beyond humanity."

"This is beyond humanity," Zelenskyy said, according to a translation from the Associated Press. "Such missile strike means that, for many Russians, our Kyiv is absolute foreign. They know nothing about our capital, about our history. They have orders to erase our history, our country and all of us."

"Russian mothers are losing their children in an absolute foreign country for them," he added. "Think about this number, almost 6,000 Russian soldiers were killed."

Read the full story ›