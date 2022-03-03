A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Has biblical Gog and Magog war begun with Ukraine invasion?

'God is getting ready to do something amazing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2022 at 8:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard fire M485 Illuminating rounds from M109A6 Paladin howitzers in Tan Tan, Morocco, June 12, 2021, during African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's largest joint, annual exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Is the Russian invasion of Ukraine part of the end times prophecies?

It seems that many Christian leaders are watching closely to find out. Some have made a leap of faith and claim God’s prophecy is being fulfilled, while others have cautioned it is just too early to tell.

In recent days, videos have popped up all over the Internet, including on social media, the websites of Evangelical Christian ministries and on Christian media outlets, citing passages from Ezekiel 38 and claiming that the end times are here.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







4 Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace
'Beyond humanity ... damn them': Russian attack on Holocaust memorial slammed
Has biblical Gog and Magog war begun with Ukraine invasion?
Dylann Roof takes church-shooting appeal to U.S. Supreme Court
Freedom Convoy organizer gets shackled in court
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×