Biden blasts Texas for plan to protect children from surgical mutilation

Joe Biden has blasted a strategy in Texas that would protect children from bodily disfigurements through transgender surgeries, accusing the state of weaponizing child protective services to fight the agenda that claims men can become women or women can become men.

The Western Journal reported just days ago that Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to begin investigating those so-called "sex change" procedures involving minors as child abuse.

Following the science, those swaps aren't possible, as being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

The governor's ruling was based on a legal opinion from the Texas attorney general defining various sex change procedures performed on minors as unlawful. According to the letter, medical professionals are already required to report incidences of children subjected to sex change procedures under state law.

TRENDING: Eerie photos: Cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars finally sinks after burning for 13 days

The Daily Mail reported Biden's reaction was to tear into the state's "cynical and dangerous" plan and claim Abbott was "weaponizing child protective services against loving families."

The comments came even as a judge ordered a halt to a single investigation that had begun involving a 16-year-old child who already apparently had been put on drugs, putting the judge in the position of potentially allowing those body mutilations to continue.

Biden, whose own administration has ordered people to wear masks, to take experimental shots, and stay home from church, claimed the state effort to protect children was "government overreach at its worst."

The president argued for the politically correct position of letting children have the surgeries, saying, "Today, the Department of Health and Human Services has announced several actions to keep transgender children in Texas and their families safe - putting the state of Texas on notice that their discriminatory actions put children's lives at risk."

Should Texas try to protect children from surgical mutilation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (33 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A single investigation was ordered halted by Judge Amy Clark Meachum, a Democrat who adopted the leftist agenda of the LGBT community.

Also, Biden's HHS secretary, Xavier Becerra, ordered that state child welfare systems should be used to "advance" the agenda involving LGBT youth.

Becerra announced an agenda to use the power of the federal government to promote the LGBT communities wish list.

Multiple studies have shown that if left alone, vast majorities of youth with gender dysphoria issues see them resolved as they age and they become comfortable in the body in which they were born. Without chemicals or surgery.

But Biden advocated for the freedom to choose to change.

"Children, their parents, and their doctors should have the freedom to make the medical decisions that are best for each young person - without politicians getting the way," he claimed.

Leftists, however, have established an entire campaign across America to banish counseling that encourages youth to accept the gender of their birth, and not rush into body modification surgeries.

The Daily Mail report said legislators in Alabama are working on a bill that would produce similar results to those announced in Texas.

And there are several states that are requiring youth to participate in school sports in the gender in which they were born, not something they've created in an operating room.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!