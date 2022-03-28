Biden to get the hook? 25th Amendment chatter sparked by 'dangerous' remarks

Comments this weekend by Joe Biden seeming to escalate tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the war in Ukraine ignited fresh chatter of using the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove the president from office.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said of Putin, prompting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to quickly clarify: "We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter."

Biden's remarks caught the attention of WND columnist and author David Limbaugh, who noted:

"Now Biden – ONCE AGAIN – begins with some stupid stab at humor. This is so unnerving having this man 'lead' the free world at this point. This isn't my political side speaking. This is objectively dangerous, and a host of other bad things."

"Honestly, the 25th Amendment was crafted for just such a situation as we are now in with Biden," Limbaugh pressed. "Yet at least two things militate against this from happening. 1) His handlers are running things anyway, and 2) Kamala, though not mentally incompetent – just stupid – could be worse."

Author and international security expert Max Abrahms stated: "Yesterday, Biden said American troops have been fighting in Ukraine & more are headed to fight there. Today, Biden said the goal of U.S. policy to Russia is regime change. Recall, the media called for the 25th amendment when Trump sipped water or walked down ramps carefully."

Foreign-policy analyst Clint Ehrlic tweeted: "Imagine President Trump had inexplicably told U.S. troops they were deploying to fight Russia. Really imagine it! All we'd be hearing is that he's mentally unfit and must be removed under the 25th Amendment. Joe Biden did the same thing today. But the media has his back..."

"Take the keys away," urged Jack Posobiec, a veteran Navy intelligence officer and host of Human Events Daily.

"Biden is a puppet. No one thinks he is making the decisions. Just declares war on Russia and keeps talking like nothing happened."

Legendary British TV personality Piers Morgan observed: "President Biden calling for regime change in Russia, then the White House ludicrously saying that's not what we all heard him just say, is an incredibly dangerous mistake which Putin will ruthlessly exploit."

"Biden's mental state isn't funny, it's extraordinarily dangerous," echoed podcast host Brady Leonard. "Any time he opens his mouth the [White House] has to walk back whatever it is he just said."

