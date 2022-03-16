A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden promises executive action in climate change as energy costs spike

'The climate crisis is the existential threat. That’s not hyperbole'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2022 at 4:22pm
(BREITBART) – President Joe Biden reassured donors Monday that he would use his executive powers to act on climate change, even as energy prices are at record highs.

“The climate crisis is the existential threat. That’s not hyperbole; it’s a fact,” Biden said after taking the podium at a Democratic National Committee Fundraiser in Washington, DC.

Biden promised to take “aggressive” executive actions on climate regulations even if the Supreme Court overruled him. He acknowledged that progress on the issue of climate change was difficult to achieve in Congress, hinting that donors could help him pressure lawmakers.

Read the full story ›

