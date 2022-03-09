Biden slammed for racism regarding 3 members of Congress

Joe Biden has a solid reputation for making verbal gaffes – those statements that are non-sequiturs, that are just plain stupid.

After all, he called Barack Obama, "the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy..."

And, "You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent..."

And, "His mom lived in Long Island for 10 yeras or so, God rest her soul. And, although, she's ... wait, you mom's still, your mom's still alive?"

And, "a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S..."

And when he told a wheelchair-bound state senator, "Stand up, Chuck, let 'em see you."

And, when he said "we have to go spend money to keep from going bankrupt..."

And when he called an acquantiance an "old butt buddy."

But it's moved beyond that now, with observers calling him out for racism for a recent comment he made about three members of Congress.

Joe Biden: "The three congressman you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball and the other one looks like he can bomb you." pic.twitter.com/UtQXRng6wx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

He was addressing U.S. military veterans and others at a Texas Veterans Affairs operation when Reps. Marc Veasey, Jake Ellzey and Colin Allred joined him.

"The three congressmen you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball and the other one looks like he can bomb you," Biden flubbed.

The Washington Examiner reported that Biden just before had addressed Ellzey as a "fighter pilot."

The Examiner reported there were complaints that the context would have clarified the matter, but one commenter said, "The context does not change the idiocy of Biden’s comment. Black guys make good ball players in Joe's racist view."

The context does not change the idiocy of Biden's comment. Black guys make good ball players in Joe's racist view. https://t.co/W1Kc2T40QB — KWCC (@KW7of8CC) March 9, 2022

Is the left going to condemn Biden for this racist comment?? Prob not. pic.twitter.com/qAUPqYAXei — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 8, 2022

The event:

WND reported late last year another situation developed that could have moved beyond Biden's typical blunder, like when was advocating for gun control and said the only weapon anyone needs is a two-shot shotgun. Fire two warnings shots, he said, and the problem goes away, he said.

Only after firing two shots from a two-shot shotgun, the gun holder is defenseless, of course.

That situation involved a statement from Biden's Department of Transportation, and it was lobbying for an infrastructure bill.

This appears to be lobbying. I didn't think federal agencies were allowed to be so blatant in promoting specific legislation. The Secretary of Transportation can, of course, but the DOT's official website? Seems unusual. — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) November 27, 2021

Former California Assemblyman and vice president of the Texas Public Policy Foundation Chuck DeVore noted that federal agencies probably aren't allowed to "be so blatant" in promoting legislation.

"This appears to be lobbying," he said. "The secretary of transportation can, of course, but the DOT's official website? Seems unusual."

The Patriotnewsfeed explained the attempt was "a horrible cartoon attempt from Mayor Pete's Department of Transportation Twitter account."

A woman asks, "What are you thinking about."

A young man responds," I'm thinking about how the new infrastructure law is going to make getting from place to place so much better over the next decade and how when combined with the Build Back Better Act, it will create millions of new jobs."

The report said Congress has set limits for lobbying from federal agencies, "Congress has enacted specific prohibitions, both in federal statutory law and in yearly appropriations riders, on the use of federal funds by federal agencies and employees to 'lobby' the Congress or to engage in 'publicity or propaganda' campaigns directed at legislation pending before Congress."

Previously White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also appeared to step on the law when she lobbied, from the White House podium, for Terry McAuliffe's candidacy in the Virginia governor's race.

Meanwhile, there have been situations where Biden "triple-gaffed" trying to say "oceanic," where Biden actually called New Mexico "Mexico," twice, where he wrongly stated that any American making under $400,000 will "not pay a single penny in taxes," and where he created a new word, "truinnerashuvaduprezure."

He's mixed up states, his comments have been ridiculed on Saturday Night Live, and one journalist quoted a Biden gaffe, only to get hit with a Twitter suspension.

Jill Biden famously claimed during the 2020 presidential race that her husband's blunders were off-limits.

