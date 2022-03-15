Biden tries to block Jerusalem from fulfilling prophesy of returning Jews to Israel

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- Israel has struggled to remain neutral, maintaining relations with Ukraine and Russia, a position that has allowed the Israeli Prime Minister to act as a mediator. But the Aliyah Law of Return establishing Israel as the homeland and refuge of the Jewish people while carrying out the prophesied ingathering of the exiles has proved problematic, garnering criticism from the U.S.

The prophecy of Jews returning to their homeland was prophesied by both Isaiah and Jeremiah and is a right granted by the State of Israel to Jews worldwide.

And there is hope for your future —declares Hashem: Your children shall return to their country. (Jeremiah 31:16)

