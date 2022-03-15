A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden tries to block Jerusalem from fulfilling prophesy of returning Jews to Israel

'We are carrying out the prophetic mandate to return the exiles to the Promised Land'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 15, 2022 at 5:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- Israel has struggled to remain neutral, maintaining relations with Ukraine and Russia, a position that has allowed the Israeli Prime Minister to act as a mediator. But the Aliyah Law of Return establishing Israel as the homeland and refuge of the Jewish people while carrying out the prophesied ingathering of the exiles has proved problematic, garnering criticism from the U.S.

The prophecy of Jews returning to their homeland was prophesied by both Isaiah and Jeremiah and is a right granted by the State of Israel to Jews worldwide.

And there is hope for your future —declares Hashem: Your children shall return to their country. (Jeremiah 31:16)

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ukraine's only woman rabbi among many Jews fleeing war
Biden tries to block Jerusalem from fulfilling prophesy of returning Jews to Israel
Israel's National Library unveils largest collection of Esther scrolls in world
Teacher in hot water for making bizarre sex jokes to students
Teacher arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from 14-year-old
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×