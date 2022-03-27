Thanks to the theft of the 2020 election (and yes, that radioactive truth bears repeating, since it’s now officially forbidden to acknowledge what most Americans believe to be true, that the last presidential contest was rigged), Americans are stuck with one of the most corrupt, dishonest, and definitely the most cognitively disintegrating presidents in the nation's history.

Also, as Newt Gingrich recently put it, “the dumbest person ever elected vice president” in Kamala Harris. After that, next in line for the presidency is Nancy Pelosi. Enough said.

So, let’s see how our top leaders explain the current runaway inflation that is already seriously stressing millions of American lives and businesses and threatens more catastrophic consequences in the near future.

Here’s what an angry and exasperated President Joe Biden barked out on Friday, March 11: “I’m sick of this stuff! The American people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money! It’s simply not true!”

We won’t spend time on Kamala Harris, whose comments on virtually all vexing national issues are embarrassing and often idiotic, including her take on inflation.

But two days after Biden’s claim that galactic government over-spending (requiring the Fed to create large amounts of new “money”) doesn’t cause inflation – which is similar to arguing that driving while drunk doesn’t cause drunk driving – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doubled down on Biden’s claim, attacking those pointing to Democrats’ drunk-on-power spending as the main inflation culprit and insisting, incredibly, that “the government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt! It is not inflationary.”

Yes, she actually said that.

Pelosi even blamed rapidly rising prices on Vladimir Putin – even though the Russian dictator invaded Ukraine just weeks ago on Feb. 24, while “Bidenflation” has been boiling over since shortly after Biden took office in January 2021.

As usual, whatever America’s progressive ruling elites fervently claim is the truth can reliably be assumed to be precisely the opposite of the truth.

In reality, Americans are being progressively crushed by rapidly rising prices for virtually everything, including the most urgent necessities of life, and it is the Biden administration’s fault. Though the stratospheric rise in gasoline and diesel prices grabs most of the headlines, an equally shocking rise in food prices, electricity, home heating oil and pretty much everything else is likewise bedeviling the entire population.

Put another way, Americans are rapidly becoming a whole lot poorer, as inflation destroys their savings and earnings.

The main reason for this, notwithstanding the self-righteous denials from Biden, Pelosi and the “Democrat-media complex,” is the “hidden tax” of inflation, which is largely a creation of out-of-control and power-mad government. Under Biden, the federal bureaucracy has spent far more money than it has taxed or borrowed, and has therefore pumped enormous amounts of new “money” into the U.S. economy via the Federal Reserve. During the same period, the administration has created massive economic dislocation by ruinous and politically motivated pandemic lockdowns, encouraged people not to work by offering endless government “relief” and “stimulus” programs, and has purposely crippled America’s huge oil, gas and coal industries in almost cult-like obedience to a bizarre environmental ideology that claims the world will become uninhabitable for humans in a few years if fossil fuels aren’t eliminated.

Do all that, and you’re guaranteed to get sky-high prices, not just for fuel, but for everything.

Today’s actual inflation rate, despite the government’s official rate being pegged at 7.9% as of the end of February, is arguably double that percentage. The official rate is calculated in large part based on the consumer price index. But economists note that the CPI, configured by the same federal government that is creating the current inflation for its own benefit, intentionally underestimates the rate of inflation. After all, the price of construction materials in the U.S. increased well over 20% during 2021, the retail price of beef is up 21%, corn is up 39%, wheat 37%, coffee 108%. Indeed, Americans today are paying far more than an annualized 7.9% price increase for virtually everything they are purchasing.

Can you think of anything you buy regularly that hasn’t increased in price more than 7.9% over the last year? Of course not.

Let’s go a little deeper and ask why all this is happening. If inflation is viewed only through an economic lens – citing the various contributing economic and monetary factors, from government spending and low interest rates to supply-chain issues and pandemic lockdowns – the larger and deeper truth gets lost.

What is occurring in America’s economy today must be viewed in the context of the ruling Democrats’ total obsession with, and addiction to, permanent power, as well as the larger globalist dream they share of “the great reset” and the radical “green” agenda. In short, to America’s Democratic Party leadership, which has largely been taken over by the hard-core revolutionary Left, everything is about power and privilege for themselves and the unattainable and impossible (not to mention totalitarian and tyrannical) utopia they dream of leading.

Historically, whether considering hyperinflation nightmares like Weimar Germany, Venezuela or Zimbabwe (where President Robert Mugabe famously issued hundred-trillion-dollar bills), or societies plagued with less extreme inflation, the cause is always the same: A lawless government wants to spend money it does not have for the sake of increasing its power. So it simply prints much more money (however complex and deliberately obfuscating the mechanism it employs for creating, “borrowing” and spending the new “money” into circulation), which naturally dilutes the value of the rest of the money out in society, i.e., the wealth people actually earned and saved through years of hard work and personal sacrifice.

Inflation, as legendary economist Thomas Sowell put it, “is a way to take people's wealth from them without having to openly raise taxes. Inflation is the most universal tax of all."

President Ronald Reagan, whose moral clarity and strong leadership brought the Carter-era high inflation to an end, expressed this truth more colorfully: “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.”

“Mugger?” “Armed robber?” “Hit man?” Was Reagan joking or exaggerating about inflation and those who create it?

No. It's the very nature of corrupt oligarchs, whose goal is always to profit personally for the sake of their own wealth, power and privilege, to exploit and essentially steal from the middle class, whom they pretend to represent and care about, but secretly detest.

Why detest them? Because the middle class – which works hard and sacrifices and raises families and contributes to society and obeys the nation’s laws – is America’s repository of goodness, Judeo-Christian morality, love of country and honor for their forbears, including those who fought, bled and died to protect their nation.

The would-be oligarchs, the “great reset” crowd, the global socialist dreamers not only don’t care about all of that, they have contempt for it.

After all, these are people whose lifeblood is privilege and corruption, starting with Joe Biden, whose family members are openly engaged in lucrative and utterly corrupt multi-million-dollar influence-peddling “business deals” and payoffs involving the world’s most corrupt nations, including both China and Russia, not to mention Ukraine. What could go wrong with that?

Likewise, Nancy Pelosi’s corrupt dealings and insider trading are well known, the New York Post recently revealing: “Nancy Pelosi is scrambling to quash bipartisan efforts to ban stock trading by congressional lawmakers – even as she and her husband have raked in as much as $30 million from bets on the Big Tech firms Pelosi is responsible for regulating.” Ditto many other Democrat icons, including of course the Clinton family and their lifetime of epic political corruption.

If stripped down to the naked truth, America’s ruling elites are inextricably intertwined in a vast money-and-power machine of self-interest among the political, cultural and technological elite. They are today’s aristocrats, looking down contemptuously on the deplorable peasants.

But instead of Marie Antoinette saying, “Let them eat cake,” they cry, “Let them drive Teslas.” The contempt, however, is the same.

Moreover, since it is their core operating system to lie, steal and break the law – after all, to render their political power permanent they are willing to engineer a full-scale foreign invasion of the United States of America by millions of illegal aliens who will one day vote for them in return – they think nothing of financing their dreams by imposing the hidden, and ultimate, tax of inflation.

Every right-thinking person recognizes that today’s Democratic leadership class lies spectacularly and continually. Ultimately that’s because, on some level, their deceit is intended to enable them to take something that doesn’t rightfully belong to them. That’s called stealing.

Stealing your wealth. Stealing your elections. Stealing and repurposing your government and vital institutions. Stealing your country. And if necessary – as the sad fate of the Jan. 6 political prisoners has made clear – stealing your life.

