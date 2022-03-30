Biden's anti-fossil fuels agenda predicted to create massive job losses

By Thomas Catenacci
Daily Caller News Foundation
The Biden administration’s failure to pursue a plan for offshore oil and gas leasing will have long-term impacts on American jobs, gross domestic product (GDP) and energy security, an industry report found.
Advertisement - story continues below
American oil production would decline by roughly 500,000 barrels per day and at least 57,000 energy industry jobs would be lost if the administration declined to issue a five-year leasing plan by July, according to a report published Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA). U.S. GDP would decline $5 billion per year under the projection, the study further showed.
“If this delay persists, the impacts will likely continue to grow, reducing longterm oil and natural gas development and production in the region and the economic activity and government revenues that activity supports,” the report stated.
TRENDING: Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock backfires as comedian's ticket sales explode
The Department of the Interior (DOI) is required, under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953, to formulate and publish five-year plans detailing prospective offshore oil and gas lease sales. Without a plan in place, the federal government would be unable to hold any offshore lease sales.
But the Biden administration hasn’t moved forward on a new plan even as the current one is set to expire in June, according to a recent Congressional Research Service report.
Advertisement - story continues below
The DOI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
“This study backs up the fundamental realities of the need for continued access to U.S. leasing opportunities in order for our country to secure the supplies of energy we need to run our economy and have affordable, reliable energy,” NOIA president Erik Milito told the DCNF in an interview Tuesday.
“There’s no sign that the administration is moving forward with the development of a leasing program which is what is required in order to have the actual lease sales,” he continued. “The consequences are significant when it comes to investment, energy production, jobs and government revenues.”
In a best-case scenario, the DOI would have a five-year plan ready to go by early 2023 at the earliest, factoring in the lengthy legal and regulatory reviews required for such a plan, according to Milito.
In January, a federal court nixed a major Gulf of Mexico offshore lease sale that was held in the fall and generated more than $198.5 million in total bids from 33 companies. The DOI said it wouldn’t appeal the ruling.
Advertisement - story continues below
The department further stated that if an appeals court were to reverse the lower court decision canceling the lease sale, it could choose not to award the leases.
“Interior has the authority to decline to award the leases at that juncture,” the agency wrote in the filing.
American drillers produced about 9.5 million barrels of oil per day at onshore sites and another 1.7 million at offshore sites mainly located in the Gulf of Mexico in 2021, according to federal data. The U.S. consumes about 20 million barrels of oil per day as of 2021.
“The president has repeatedly said his administration is using every tool at its disposal to address rising energy costs and, recently, the administration began acknowledging for the first time the need for more American oil and gas production,” Frank Macchiarola, API’s senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, said during a press briefing Tuesday.
Advertisement - story continues below
“The Biden administration’s lack of progress on offshore leasing is a clear example of the large gap between rhetoric and reality,” he added.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]