Big Tech's war against Trump is still very real

"Fake News."

That's what Donald Trump called it during his presidency.

But he needs to update it.

Can he win another term in 2024 – as he obviously intends following his speech Saturday night to CPAC in Orlando, Florida – when the media is so biased against him?

It's not just biased – it's hysterical, it's stacked, it's criminal, it's straight out disinformation.

TRENDING: Lard help us! Ukrainians grease bullets for Islamic fighters with pork fat

Big Tech controls the media – like a hammerlock, tighter than Communist China.

In its second paragraph of its story, in obeisance to Google and Facebook, et al., Politico "reported" to the American people, "In a sprawling tirade that stretched for over an hour, Trump repeated his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and railed against what he described as an inefficient federal government obsessed with political correctness and dominated by weak leadership that failed to deter the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

And that was just one example of what was done.

Yahoo: "For most of his nearly 90-minute speech, which began shortly after 7 p.m., Trump reflected on his White House tenure with fondness, praising 'patriots' who stood with him during his presidency. The names included Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and John Kennedy (R-LA), Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. He reflected on his ouster from the White House, bringing the Big Lie of a stolen election to the CPAC stage by saying it should've never happened in the first place." (Emphasis added.)

Daily Mail: "Former President Donald Trump on Saturday demanded a forensic audit of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into election offices as he repeated his unfounded claims that the 2020 vote was rigged against him." (Emphasis added.)

Unfounded claims. This is Big Tech laying down the law. It doesn't matter how much evidence is provided. There will NEVER be enough evidence provided for Big Tech.

Even the Orlando Sentinel, the local paper, got into the swing of things – attacking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green as a "white supremacist." It's a lie! I know it. It was used on me for years.

I got tired of checking such derogatory characterizations of me years ago. I couldn't keep up with them. It was ridiculous. It is encouraged by the Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the handmaidens of Big Tech, one of the approved and paid "experts" used by Big Tech.

This is how Big Tech wields its power.

It's unconscionable. We don't have a free and fair press anymore.

Let me tell you, this is the only way to keep an illegitimate regime in power.

Just keep lying.

We have to stop Big Tech!

That is what is RIGGED! America is failing because of this.

The Democrats are the party of a failed America, and Big Tech is the architect of the failure.

One of Big Tech's first targets years ago, WND has been permanently demonitized and banished from Google. When did it start? When Donald Trump first ran for president! Google controls the narrative. Do you get it? Google is one of the wealthiest corporation in the world.

Big Tech doesn't have a conscience – a sense of freedom or fair play. It's the devil's tool for controlling the American people!

Google employs strict political speech codes designed to determine what is acceptable discourse in the public square – much like what we see on university and college campuses. In the case of Google, these restrictions determine which websites succeed and which fail.

Donald Trump is an American hero for standing up and fighting such evil.

He's running for president (unofficially at this point) and leading the opposition – just the way the Ukrainian people are leading the opposition to the Russian invasion.

We're fighting to defang Big Tech – but we can't do it without your help. There are several ways anyone can help. All we want to do is save America – to keep it free.

Here are seven ways to help:

1. First and foremost, please consider supporting WND and all we do with a donation. We could really use it right now. You can make contributions for as little as $3 and as much as $5,000 at our online store.

2. You can mail us a check if you prefer. Just send it to WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

3. Would you like to make a tax-deductible contribution? You can do so online by supporting the IRS-approved, 501(c)3 nonprofit charity, the WND News Center. Or you can mail us your tax-deductible donation by making your check out to WND News Center and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

4. Even if you cannot afford to make a donation, if you value what we do at WND, we ask you to please sign up for our free WND News Alerts. For you, it means never missing another big story at WND. But for us, it means much more. Those alerts are revenue generators for us. They also represent our best vehicle for notifying you about our new products.

5. Subscribe to Whistleblower, WND's acclaimed monthly print (and digital) magazine that focuses a 10,000-watt spotlight on one crucial topic in each issue. It's like getting an in-depth, definitive, special report exploring one of the most important topics of our time, and every issue is a keeper because of the timelessness of the reports.

6. Become a WND Insider and read WND AD-FREE! By becoming a WND Insider, you will receive some terrific benefits and special discounts – including an ad-free reading experience!

7. And then there's one last thing you can do: PRAY FOR ME, pray for our whole team! I KNOW IT WORKS!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!