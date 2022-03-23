Bill Clinton's Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) -- Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer,” the family wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

“Albright, who had become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, had pressed for a tougher line against the Serbs in Bosnia. But during President Bill Clinton’s first term, many of the administration’s top foreign policy experts vividly remembered how the United States became bogged down in Vietnam and were determined to not repeat that error in the Balkans.” Reuters reported.

Read the full story ›