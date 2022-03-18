Biotech company offers money for poop in Arizona

(UPI) – Seres Therapeutics, a biotech company, has opened a donor collection facility to collect poop for cash in Arizona.

The company operates GoodNature, which has set up shop in Tempe and is asking for donations of poop that can earn donors at least $25 and up to $75 per sample.

"Everyone has to do their business. Make sure yours does some good," the GoodNature website states.

