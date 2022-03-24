'Birth control pill' for men moves step closer to reality

(STUDY FINDS) – A contraceptive pill for men may be on the horizon after a new treatment prevented male mice from getting females pregnant. The non-hormonal drug offers hope of expanding birth control options for men and their partners.

Researchers say clinical trials for humans could begin within six months.

“Scientists have been trying for decades to develop an effective male oral contraceptive, but there are still no approved pills on the market,” says lead author Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student at Minnesota University, in a media release.

