Blackouts hit Tokyo after powerful M7.3 earthquake strikes Fukushima

(ZEROHEDGE) – Reports indicate a magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck off Fukushima, Japan, as a tsunami advisory has been issued, according to NHK World-Japan. The powerful earthquake was felt across the country, shaking buildings in Tokyo and triggering power outages. Reports indicate waves up to one meter may hit Japan's northern coast.

The Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for coastal areas of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

Reuters' William Mallard said the earthquake was felt around the country. He posted a map that shows some areas in the country recorded magnitude +6.

Read the full story ›