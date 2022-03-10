Border Patrol officers find 52 reptiles hidden in man's clothing

A man with 52 snakes and lizards hidden in his clothing was arrested last month as he tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico at a California point of entry, authorities said Tuesday.
The 30-year-old U.S. citizen was driving a 2018 GMC truck when he stopped at the San Ysidro border crossing and was ordered out for further inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release.
Following a search, CBP officers found 43 horned lizards and nine snakes that were tied up in bags and concealed in the man's "jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," the release stated.
