Brian Williams, Chris Wallace to fill Chris Cuomo's primetime CNN slot?

(THE BLAZE) -- Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is rumored to fill Chris Cuomo's primetime CNN slot, according to a report. Another possible replacement for the former host of "Cuomo Prime Time" is former MSNBC anchor Brian Williams.
In December, Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN president Jeff Zucker. Cuomo was terminated for allegedly assisting his brother – then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) – on how to repel sexual harassment allegations made against him.
Zucker suddenly resigned in February, claiming that he hid a romantic relationship with Allison Gollust – CNN's executive vice president. The revelation of the romantic relationship was purportedly discovered during the investigation into Chris Cuomo.
