A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Broadcast News' star William Hurt dead

Had 3 consecutive Academy Awards nominations for Best Actor in mid-1980s

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2022 at 9:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (courtesy Amercent Films)

William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (courtesy Amercent Films)

(DEADLINE) -- William Hurt, who often played a quiet intellectual in his early acting roles, but later took more strident turns in science fiction and Marvel films, has died just a week before his 72nd birthday.

William Hurt’s son, Will, posted today that his father has died. It was announced in May 2018 that the elder Hurt had terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Brian Williams, Chris Wallace to fill Chris Cuomo's primetime CNN slot?
'Broadcast News' star William Hurt dead
'Not a joking matter': U.S. Marine vet in Ukraine rips Kamala for laughing after refugee question
Idaho governor candidate Ammon Bundy arrested at hospital
Shirley Jones' grandson crashed on cocaine after losing 'The Voice,' then Jesus came
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×