Broccoli takes the cake as America's favorite vegetable

(STUDY FINDS) – What’s your favorite vegetable? If you said broccoli, you’ve got good company! According to a new study, broccoli and carrots reign as the supreme vegetables throughout the country (70% and 69%, respectively), with spinach (55%) rounding out the top three vegetables Americans are most likely to eat.
Four in 10 Americans think being a picky eater is holding them back from trying new foods, especially vegetables. The recent survey of 2,122 Americans reveals that 38 percent won’t try a new veggie just because they’re too picky and 16 percent claim they don’t know how to cook other veggies outside their comfort zone. Only 30 percent feel confident that they eat a balanced diet most of the time, with one in four (26%) admitting that they only eat healthy once in a while.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bolthouse Farms, the study explores the motivators behind people’s cooking habits, as well as Americans’ relationship with vegetables, revealing the most popular produce in the kitchen.
