Brothers freed from prison 25 years after wrongful murder convictions

(PEOPLE) – Two Michigan brothers have been freed from prison 25 years after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

George and Melvin DeJesus were sentenced to life without parole for the 1995 killing of Margaret Midkiff, who was found beaten to death in her Pontiac home.

"It was hard because you could lose faith," George said at a news conference Tuesday, WDIV reported. "But we always fought hard and, just when we felt that momentum going down, my mother made us promise we would never give up – no matter what happens."

