A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as contributor

'I am humbled by this unique opportunity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner

(FOX NEWS) – FOX News Media has signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

"Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience," Scott said in a statement.

Jenner, a former California gubernatorial candidate who ran as a Republican, will provide analysis across Fox News platforms, beginning with an appearance on Thursday’s edition of "Hannity."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







4 million people have fled Ukraine, says United Nations agency
Tennessee legislature passes residency bill that would disqualify Trump-backed candidate
Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as contributor
China takes over Solomon Islands – and the Pacific
Fed warns of housing bubble as average cost of new homes hits record high
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×