Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as contributor

(FOX NEWS) – FOX News Media has signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

"Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience," Scott said in a statement.

Jenner, a former California gubernatorial candidate who ran as a Republican, will provide analysis across Fox News platforms, beginning with an appearance on Thursday’s edition of "Hannity."

