Canadian energy official is 'frustrated' Biden is looking to Venezuela and Iran for oil

(THE BLAZE) – A Canadian energy official expressed frustration with the Biden administration for seeking to increase oil production from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia instead of looking to its neighbor to the north.

Sonya Savage, the energy minister for Alberta, made the comments in an interview with Lisa Fletcher of WJLA-TV. "What did you think when President Biden called on OPEC and other oil drilling nations like Saudi?" asked Fletcher.

“I thought ‘what?’ ‘We're right next door. We're here!’" Savage responded.

