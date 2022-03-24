Chevrolet Corvette Stingray production idled this week due to parts shortage

(FOX BUSINESS) – Chevrolet Corvette Stingray production has been suspended this week amid a supply chain issue.

Production of the in-demand sports car at GM's Bowling Green Assembly plant has been idled several times since it went on sale in 2020 due to various parts shortages.

GM spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News that the latest downtime is unrelated to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, but he did not specify what the issue was.

