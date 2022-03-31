China takes over Solomon Islands – and the Pacific

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) – On March 25, the Solomon Islands announced it was "expanding" security arrangements, "diversifying the country's security partnership including with China."

The announcement was defensive. The day before, opponents of a security pact with China leaked what was labeled a "draft" agreement. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government did not confirm the authenticity of the leaked document, but observers believe he intends that version to be final. Australia, which expressed "great concern," confirmed the draft as authentic.

The pact, titled "Framework Agreement Between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of Solomon Islands on Security Cooperation," highlights a disturbing trend: China, after years of persistent commercial, diplomatic, and military efforts, is taking over the Pacific.

