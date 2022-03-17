Christian college student with shockingly deep voice advances in 'American Idol'

(CBN) – Liberty University sophomore Luke Taylor is known around the Virginia campus for his baby face and super deep baritone voice.
Now, the 20-year-old commercial music major is advancing to the next round of "American Idol" after recently singing "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash.
Advertisement - story continues below
The young performer says the experience so far has been humbling. "I actually got called to be on the show. Most people have to audition," Taylor explained. "Having such a big corporation reach out to me without me saying anything is very humbling, honestly. I feel like a lot of people would think it would really boost my ego, but knowing that I'm just some kid from the middle of nowhere, and I'm having this awesome opportunity, shows how good God really is."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]