Christian college student with shockingly deep voice advances in 'American Idol'

(CBN) – Liberty University sophomore Luke Taylor is known around the Virginia campus for his baby face and super deep baritone voice.

Now, the 20-year-old commercial music major is advancing to the next round of "American Idol" after recently singing "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash.

The young performer says the experience so far has been humbling. "I actually got called to be on the show. Most people have to audition," Taylor explained. "Having such a big corporation reach out to me without me saying anything is very humbling, honestly. I feel like a lot of people would think it would really boost my ego, but knowing that I'm just some kid from the middle of nowhere, and I'm having this awesome opportunity, shows how good God really is."

Read the full story ›