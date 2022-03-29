A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian doctor ousted for refusing trans pronouns gets new hope

'My case affects everyone, not just me and Bible-believing Christians'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2022 at 9:27pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A Christian doctor who lost his job for refusing to use trans pronouns will appear before a tribunal in the United Kingdom this week to challenge a ruling that held that biblical beliefs on gender are “incompatible with human dignity” and not “worthy of respect in a democratic society.”

Dr. David Mackereth, a physician who in July 2018 was forced out of his job in the Department of Work and Pensions, will challenge the ruling at the Employment Appeal Tribunal in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He is represented by the Christian Legal Centre.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Christian doctor ousted for refusing trans pronouns gets new hope
Terrorists kill 50 Christians and abduct 100, including priest
'Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus' to go on display
Death-scene photos show Bob Saget 'not killed by accidental fall': Top pathologist
Who's lying? Biden says he didn't watch Supreme hearings, but White House says he did
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×