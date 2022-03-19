City indefinitely extends vaccine mandate for employers, school mask mandate for toddlers

(NATIONAL REVIEW) – New York City’s private employer vaccine mandate and the school mask mandate imposed on children five-and-under will remain in place indefinitely, the city’s new health commissioner announced Friday.

“I think it’s indefinite at this point,” Dr. Ashwin Vasan said at COVID-19 press briefing. “People who have tried to predict what will happen in this future for this pandemic have repeatedly found egg on their face, as they say. And I’m not going to do that here today.”

“I would love for me to sit here and say, I can give you a date or a data point for when we would lift those things,” he added. “Right now, we are in a low risk environment, and we will continue to evaluate that data.”

