Clarence Thomas' wife: 'I played no role' in Jan. 6 events

(FREE BEACON) -- Virginia "Ginni" Thomas wants to clear up a few things about January 6.

She did not help organize the White House rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol. She did attend the rally, but got cold and left early. And most importantly, in her view, her involvement with the event has no bearing on the work of her husband, Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

A veteran conservative operator, critics have for decades charged that her political activity poses an ethics conundrum for the justice. She was keen to dispel misperceptions and shared fresh details about her professional life.

