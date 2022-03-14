A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Clarence Thomas' wife: 'I played no role' in Jan. 6 events

'You can never be intimidated, chilled, or censored by what the press or others say'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2022 at 3:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas (Video screenshot)

Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas (Video screenshot)

(FREE BEACON) -- Virginia "Ginni" Thomas wants to clear up a few things about January 6.

She did not help organize the White House rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol. She did attend the rally, but got cold and left early. And most importantly, in her view, her involvement with the event has no bearing on the work of her husband, Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

A veteran conservative operator, critics have for decades charged that her political activity poses an ethics conundrum for the justice. She was keen to dispel misperceptions and shared fresh details about her professional life.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'The problem is not the voters, the problem is us,' admits Dem midterm chief
Clarence Thomas' wife: 'I played no role' in Jan. 6 events
'Code-red moment for planet': Dozens of Dems implore Biden to restart climate talks
Russia 'threatens to jail Western business leaders, seize assets'
Major U.S. bank confirms it's pulling out of Russia
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×