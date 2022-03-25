College accused of racial segregation, banning CRT criticism, using COVID to punish conservatives

(JUST THE NEWS) – In less than six months, a private college has allegedly enforced racial segregation, prohibited a student group from opposing critical race theory, and punished the same group for privately raising travel funds to avoid the college's COVID-19 rules.
Elizabethtown College, colloquially known as "Etown," is not interested in defending its actions, according to a civil liberties watchdog that has repeatedly warned the Church of the Brethren-affiliated Pennsylvania school it's violating federal and state law and even its own policies.
"At this point one has to wonder: Is Etown intentionally flouting its own policies, or does it not even understand them?" the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education wrote in a blog post Wednesday.
