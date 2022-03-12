College holds vigil after burnt remains of LGBTQ pride flag found

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The burnt remains of a LGBTQ pride flag was found last Saturday by (an allegedly gay) student worker at California’s Cabrillo College, leading to a 50-person-strong vigil.

The alleged hate crime is the second in as many months at the Aptos, California campus; last month, racist and antisemtitic graffiti was discovered on a campus bathroom wall. Cabrillo officials won’t reveal exactly what the graffiti said, however. Cabrillo President Matt Wetstein said the incident is “deeply upsetting” and his administration “take[s] this matter very seriously,” Good Times reports.

“It is especially disturbing, because students love that flag, and several students came to El Patio specifically to take their photo with the flag,” Wetstein said.

