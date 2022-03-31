Complaint charges officials in Wisconsin let 'cognitively impaired' patient to vote

A new complaint is highlighting another facet of the many election problems that developed in Wisconsin, and in other states, during the 2020 president race.

Already, there are charges of illegal behavior over Wisconsin officials who allegedly were bribed with money from Mark Zuckerberg to encourage voters to cast their ballots – a violation of state law.

Now a complaint has been filed with the state Elections Commission that charges officials allowed a nursing home resident to register to vote – and to vote – despite there being a court-adjudicated guardianship order banning that.

According to Erick Kaardal, a special counsel with the Thomas More Society, which has been active in investigating widespread election fraud, said, "The named public officials violated state law by allowing a ward under a 'do not vote' guardianship order, and other individuals similarly situated, to register and vote in the November 2020 election and the April 2021 election.

TRENDING: The echo of 'Zinky Boys' and Russia's recalcitrant army

"Wisconsin law requires the state’s circuit court clerks to send the 'no vote' guardianship orders to 'election officials or agency' for the purpose of preventing the ward from registering to vote and from voting – in order to enforce the circuit court order. In Klitzke's case – and evidently those of many others declared 'incompetent' to vote – this was never done."

The legal team explained the complaint concerns Sandra Klitzke, a resident of an Appleton nursing who was victimized by the city, county and Wisconsin state election officials.

She has "has suffered from cognitive decline for many years," the complaint explains, and "was legally restricted from registering to vote or from voting in any election by order of the Outagamie County Circuit Court in February 2020."

However, in violation of that order, Klitzke was recorded in Wisconsin’s voting records database, Wisvote, as having voted in both the November 3, 2020, election and the April 6, 2021, election.

Was the 2020 election full of fraud? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She is under the guardianship of her daughter, Linda Goodwin, and has a "no vote" order.

Kaardal said, "We are trying to fix a broken system and are taking steps to stop the elder abuse involved in the votes by Klitzke – and others under ‘no vote’ guardianship orders – that were cast in the 2020 and 2021 elections and prevent a reoccurrence of this in future elections."

The legal team said the Wisconsin Elections Commission runs the Wisvote database and "does not accurately record all 'no vote' guardianship orders in the Wisvote database, which is necessary for the purpose of preventing ineligible wards from registering to vote and from voting."

The complaint names Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Appleton Clerk Kami Lynch, and Outagamie County Circuit Court Clerk Barb Bocik. It alleges they broke state law and the Outagamie County Circuit Court Order by allowing a ward under a “do not vote” guardianship order to register and vote.

"Because of the inaction of the public officials, the Wisvote system did not show that Klitzke – and many others – were ineligible to register to vote or to vote,” added Kaardal. “As a consequence of that negligence, votes by Klitzke and others ineligible were cast. And because this monumental violation has not yet been corrected, Klitzke and those like her have been mailed absentee ballots for the April 5, 2022, election despite their court-ordered ineligibility.'

The report from the law team said there could be thousands of similarly situated people who are not allowed to vote – but did.

"This is an abuse of those not cognizant enough to be aware that votes are being cast in their name,” asserted Kaardal. “It is an unconscionable violation of state law, circuit court orders, and the public trust. This betrayal of the citizenry and their voting rights must not be allowed to continue."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!