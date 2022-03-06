Cops waiting at hot-dog stand hit in hail of bullets, but suspect wasn't expecting an undercover officer to notice

The ongoing street violence against law enforcement took an unexpected turn in Chicago on Friday, when a man who turned a gun on police failed to reckon with a nearby undercover officer.
The incident left two Chicago police officers wounded with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspected gunman arrested, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The incident began at about 3:30 a.m. as a police officer waited in line at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on West Harrison Street, Police Superintendent David Brown said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Advertisement - story continues below
“The offender had ordered his food and was in line in front of the officer,” Brown said. “The offender reached in his pocket to pay for his order, a gun fell out of the offender’s waistband.”
“The officer noticed the gun falling out, but before they could take action, the offender grabbed the gun, picked it up and began immediately shooting at the officers,” Brown said.
TRENDING: Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning 'trees'
One officer immediately called for assistance.
“I got shot in the head, I got shot in the head. Dropped an extended clip right in front of me, picked it up, shot me, graze wound in the right side of my head and my partner was shot in the leg,” the officer called out on his radio.
Advertisement - story continues below
Next came three shots into the driver’s side of a police car, hitting the officer inside in the leg, Brown said.
"They were really.....ambushed."
Two Chicago police officers were shot early Friday morning in Lawndale.
FULL STORY: https://t.co/RGnUQUuEiW pic.twitter.com/GP1yvkeVN3
— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 4, 2022
“It was really a bang-bang moment,” Brown said.
The gunshots attracted the attention of an undercover officer, who then chased the suspect.
The man was apprehended after a few blocks and after more police joined in the pursuit.
Advertisement - story continues below
Brown said that the weapon used in the shooting was tossed, but was recovered.
He said the officers, who were on a break, did not have time to draw their weapons or turn on their bodycams.
The two officers “were really ambushed,” Brown said.
Advertisement - story continues below
“When the offender dropped the gun, before they could react, he began shooting, so they had no time to react. They were wounded and the offender fled, and thank God for that undercover officer nearby and officers were running around after this offender before he could escape,” he said.
The suspect, identified as Kailo Harris-Caldwell, was charged Saturday with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and drug offense, according to WFLD-TV in Chicago.
Early this morning, two of our 11th district officers were ambushed and shot in the 3800 block of West Harrison. Thankfully they only sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Please keep these officers and their families and all CPD officers in your prayers.
— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 4, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
"This is a stark reminder of at every hour of every day the men and women this department put their lives on the line," Brown said, according to CNN.
"And it's another call to action to all of us to get guns off the streets of Chicago and out of the hands of individuals who should not have them. Acts of senseless violence cannot be the norm in our city."
“May the good Lord bless the men and women of the Chicago Police Department. They work tirelessly to risk everything for all of our safety,” Brown said.
Advertisement - story continues below
“We should give them a real big ‘thank you’ this morning and please, prayers for them and their families as they go through this process.”
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]