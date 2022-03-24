Cost of lithium used to make electric car batteries up nearly 500% since last year

(THE BLAZE) – The race to a low-carbon future via electric vehicles already comes with a hefty price tag. But that price tag may enlarge even more in the coming months if the skyrocketing cost of lithium serves as any indication.

The cost of lithium carbonate – a key ingredient used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and other low-carbon energy resources such as solar panels – has jumped 95% already in 2022, and is up almost 500% year-over-year.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a leading price reporting agency, battery-grade lithium carbonate (EXW China, ≥99.5% Li2CO3) was averaging a whopping $76,700 a tonne in mid-March. During the same month last year, the metal was trading at $13,400 a tonne.

