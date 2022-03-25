County supervisor wants Pledge of Allegiance gone

(NATIONAL FILE) – A Wisconsin county supervisor has submitted a proposal to remove the Pledge of Allegiance and the word “prayer” from county board meetings, according to a report from Fox 6. “It just doesn’t feel like it’s appropriate for us to be doing, when in a pluralistic society we want to be inclusive and representative,” said Dane County supervisor Heidi Wegleitner. “At the end of the day, I think it’s divisive.”
“This is all in the same city that is home to the Freedom from Religion Foundation,” board member Tim Rockwell said in opposition to the measure. Rockwell told Fox News that prayer allows for the board to be more inclusive while also saying that the county’s religious diversity and pride should be “celebrated and not squashed.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Wegleitner pointed to surrounding Wisconsin municipalities, including Madison and Waunakee, who do not recite the pledge before board meetings and claimed there are “inconsistencies” with the process. Wegleitner, who represents a district in Madison, likened opposition to saying the pledge to professional athletes who take a knee in support of racial justice movements when the national anthem is played at sporting events.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]