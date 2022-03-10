Couple makes quick pit stop, find they've been adopted

(GLADWIRE) – Emily Trost and her boyfriend were on the adventure of a lifetime, a 10-week road trip across the country. They probably saw a lot of interesting things on their trip. However, by far the most interesting thing they came across was a particular little dog at a gas station in Montana.

They were just stopping for a rest stop. Just for the normal stuff, to refuel and go into the minimart for snacks. Afterall, it was a good opportunity to stretch their legs after being in the car so much.

They had done this so much of this on their road trip so far they probably didn’t think twice when they pulled into the parking lot. But when they came out of the gas station they saw something they weren’t expecting.

Read the full story ›